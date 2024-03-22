The quest for the natty: The 1-seeds and their paths to the title

The field has been set, and the games have begun.

After months of running through conference and nonconference schedules, four teams have climbed to the top of the bracket for the best possible seeding. All of them have been in the top five of the AP Poll pretty much the entire season, and all of them entered the season chasing the 2024 championship from the get-go.

Each of them has six foes standing in their way, and even if the first one is a 16-seed, nothing will come easy. As they run through the bracket we’ll track their progress and see who, if any, of them survive the Madness, arrive in Arizona, and play for a national championship. Let’s get into it:

UConn

Tournament Summary: Facing 16-Stetson Friday afternoon

The defending national champions begin their repeat quest as the #1 overall seed but are looking at a pretty difficult path to Arizona. The biggest threats look like Auburn in a Sweet Sixteen game and Iowa State in an Elite Eight matchup. The best path to the title for the Huskies is probably doing what they’ve done all season: blow everybody out by double-digits and don’t even give them a chance down the stretch. Get big leads and keep them.

Houston

Tournament Summary: Facing 16-Longwood Friday evening

The Cougars are coming off a very big dud in the Big 12 championship, but before that everything had been going right since New Year’s. If they can make that Iowa State performance nothing more than a blip on the radar, they can charge through their region to the Final Four. A scary potential matchup looms, though, if Texas A&M beats Nebraska in the 8-9 game. Buzz Williams is not a coach you want to face in the round of 32. If they can survive that, though, Marquette is beatable, Kentucky is out, and Wisconsin and Duke’s not quite their usual terrifying tournament self.

Purdue

Tournament Summary: Facing 16-Grambling Friday evening

Biggest threat to the Boilermakers? Grambling—they’ve probably been having nightmares about them since they won in the First Four Wednesday night. Okay, maybe not. If there’s any 1-seed that’s going to make sure they don’t lose to a 16, it’s this year’s Purdue team. They’ll make absolutely sure this is a double-digit victory. After that, their Final Four path looks better than UConn or Houston’s: just take care of business against TCU or Utah State, hold up against the Gonzaga-Kansas winner (Gonzaga could be tough, but Kansas is hurt), and they’re probably looking at Creighton or Tennessee being their toughest matchup.

UNC

Tournament Summary: Advanced to Round of 32, facing 9-Michigan State Saturday

The Tar Heels are officially in the Round of 32 after handily beating Wagner, but have what could be the most difficult second-round matchup of these four 1-seeds facing Tom Izzo and the Spartans, who had no trouble with Mississippi State in the first game of Thursday afternoon. They will have to give everything they have to make absolutely sure Sparty doesn’t find a weak spot and knock them out, but if they can survive to the second weekend, they, like Purdue, have a bit of an easier path. The main threat might be Baylor: they didn’t mess around at all with Colgate and are coming out of the nation’s toughest conference in the Big 12, where the competition was nothing like what UNC faced in the ACC all year.