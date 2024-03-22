Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves reflect on their time at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats’ season ended abruptly on Thursday night thanks to a Round-of-64 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Now the BBN will be saying farewell to several of these UK players. Whether it be the NBA Draft or graduation, the roster will look different next season, especially as it will be missing Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves.

After two seasons in Lexington for Reeves and this past season for Mitchell, they both have become fan favorites during their time with Kentucky. Hearing their statements after the game last night will only add to that fandom.

Reeves and Mitchell both were asked to reflect on their time in Lexington and had these things to say;

“We had a really special bond,” Reeves said. “Everybody connected. Everybody stayed together. We went out together. We played the game together. We did everything together, and you know these bonds are going to last a lifetime.

“It’s going to be one of those things where, you know, I could just pick up the phone, I could call one of them. You know, those type of deals. So it’s definitely devastating, but you just gotta keep your head up.”

Mitchell followed up with this;

“I loved every single second of it. I love these dudes, and I loved seeing them grow through the time that we had together. Like Antonio said, these are bonds that will last a lifetime. If I run into these dudes down the road, whether you stop talking now, I feel like no matter how much time goes by between when you’re talking to somebody on this team, when you see them, it’s going to be like there was no time apart.

“And I really did enjoy it thoroughly, just laughing, joking, competing with these guys every single day. It really was a blessing.”

Both seniors had great games for the Cats against Oakland. They tried to will the team to victory but obviously came up just short.

It was a fun ride with these two players. Here’s to hoping for the best in the next step of their careers.