Media agrees that it’s time for Kentucky to move on from John Calipari

After failing miserably in the NCAA Tournament for four straight seasons, many media members believe it is time to move on.

Kentucky Basketball has failed to make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons, including not even making the second weekend of the tournament.

The No. 3-seed Kentucky fell to the 14-seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday night, 80-76. After the game many national media members believe it is time to cut the loss with John Calipari and Kentucky.

The question is, will Kentucky move on from Calipari? Many media members believe that it’s time to do so.

Skip Bayless

Dan Wolken

“It’s over. It needs to be over. It’s time for college basketball’s premier program and the sport’s most underachieving coach to go their separate ways and do something different.

“If Calipari returns to Kentucky next year after another March disaster class—this time a loss to Oakland Thursday in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament—he will be the most miserable multi-millionaire in a state that no longer wants him there and no longer envisions a revival in whatever magical abilities he once had.”

Gary Parrish

Matt Norlander

Kyle Tucker

Andy Staples

Seth Greenberg

“He’s been behind the curve… Swaggy Cal needs to go. Old-school Cal needs to come back. With old school Cal, you defended, You rebounded. You were physical. You were tough. That’s John Calipari in his early Kentucky years.”

Stephen A. Smith

“You talk about the toughness of his teams. With all due respect, where’s Cal’s toughness? He’s being soft. The fact of the matter is you’re trying to win. You’re trying to win. And the John Calipari I knew read the tea leaves and said this is what it’s gonna take to win, and dammit, that’s what I’m going to do. He didn’t get caught up in all the pomp and circumstances.

“What you saw John Calipari say last night in that press conference is what I have called players out before. The point is, you are a great coach who knows how to win basketball games, and perhaps the problem is you’ve gotten soft because you’ve gotten so caught up in bringing these young kids and prioritizing being a father figure to these guys that in the process of doing all those other things, you haven’t prioritized doing what it takes to win, the way you did when you were at Memphis.”

