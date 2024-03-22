Friday Headlines: John Calipari doesn’t sound ready to change after losing to Oakland

Kentucky Basketball is at the lowest point the program has been in since head coach John Calipari arrived in Lexington more than a decade ago.

The 3-seed Wildcats lost to 14-seed Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, which was the program’s second opening-round loss in three years (Saint Peter’s in 2021).

There are many reasons that point to why Kentucky’s season ended much earlier than expected.

Kentucky couldn’t guard the 3-point line all season and gave up 26 makes in their last two games on a combined 45%.

The Wildcats were incredibly inconsistent throughout the season, showcasing some of the best offensive basketball the country saw but also some of the worst slumps by any top-ranked team.

Despite a lot of buildup coming into the year, Kentucky’s big men never found a groove in the offense. Ugonna Onyenso was able to consistently contribute on defense but was a liability in the team’s fast-paced offense. Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivišić both had flashes of talent but couldn’t put it together in their first year as Wildcats.

But maybe what was most significant was Kentucky’s rotation.

Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham have both been recognized for their excellence on the court this season. However, both came off the bench for a majority of their games.

Calipari could have an argument for that to be just if his starters were playing terrific basketball, but Dillingham & Sheppard were, at worst, the team’s second and third-best players.

So why not start at least one of them and put the team in a better position early in games?

That’s a question many fans would love answered, but probably won’t hear one any time soon. Calipari has been loyal to a fault when it comes to certain recruits. DJ Wagner as well as Justin Edwards fall in that category.

One thing Calipari did hint at after the team’s loss to Oakland was that he isn’t clear if he’ll change his philosophy on team building moving forward.

Calipari undecided on if he'll change his philosophy about young teams moving forward but did talk about the next steps forward.



"We've got to figure out who's coming back, who's coming not. We've got this transfer stuff going on, we may not need it. We've got an unbelievable… — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 22, 2024

When he first came to Kentucky, Calipari landed the top freshmen year after year and had terrific success. But a few years ago he ventured into the transfer portal in search of veteran players looking to contend for a national title at Kentucky.

This year’s team had a little bit of both but still came up well short of expectations.

Anyone who says they know what’s going through Calipari’s mind is probably telling a fib. But sooner than later we’ll find out what direction the program is heading in — including the future of Calipari as the coach of the Wildcats.

Tweet of the Day

Reed Sheppard on what this team and playing for Kentucky this year has meant to him. pic.twitter.com/npv1AZCieU — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) March 22, 2024

Insert sad face.

Headlines

Kentucky Can’t Keep Living Off 2012 National Title Season - Vaught’s Views

The last five years have been rough.

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke sinks 10 3s, sends Kentucky to early exit - ESPN

He’s so much like Jimmer Fredette.

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky fight through tears following Oakland loss - KSR

Have to think he won’t be back next season.

Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard beats former team with 40-point game - ESPN

He really gave it to South Carolina.

UK’s recent trend of postseason struggles continued against Oakland - KSR

Inexcusable.

Reps for Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani ask to investigate theft - ESPN

Really shady story.

John Calipari’s press conference after UK’s first-round loss to Oakland - KSR

Surprised he had one?

Are there any perfect brackets left in March Madness? - USA Today

Barely any left.