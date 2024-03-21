Here’s what John Calipari’s buyout looks like (not great)

Big Blue Nation is now finding another way to digest another first-round exit for the Kentucky Wildcats.

John Calipari and Cats’ season has come to an end, falling to 14-seed Oakland in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

With this loss, Kentucky is now 1-4 in its last five NCAA Tournament games and 1-5 in its last six SEC Tournament games.

A large majority of Kentucky Basketball fans are calling for the end of the John Calipari era, but what does that truly look like if that is on the table?

Calipari is currently under a “lifetime contract” with the program, and that payout would not be cheap if Mitch Barnhart decides to take the program in a different direction.

According to Pete Thamel, Cal's lifetime contract states he will be owed 75% of the remaining value, which is currently over $33 million.

As for those ready for Kentucky to fire John Calipari, his contract calls for him to be owed 75-percent of the value remaining on his deal. That's more than $33 million right now. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2024

That is quite the number at the college level, and serious negotiations would need to happen for both parties to be happy if a separation is truly on the table.

We will see how all of this plays out in the near future, but for now, BBN is heading into April with another season-ending meltdown