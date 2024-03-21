 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here’s what John Calipari’s buyout looks like (not great)

Calipari’s lifetime contract is bigger than ever after another NCAA Tournament loss.

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland&nbsp; Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Big Blue Nation is now finding another way to digest another first-round exit for the Kentucky Wildcats.

John Calipari and Cats’ season has come to an end, falling to 14-seed Oakland in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

With this loss, Kentucky is now 1-4 in its last five NCAA Tournament games and 1-5 in its last six SEC Tournament games.

A large majority of Kentucky Basketball fans are calling for the end of the John Calipari era, but what does that truly look like if that is on the table?

Calipari is currently under a “lifetime contract” with the program, and that payout would not be cheap if Mitch Barnhart decides to take the program in a different direction.

According to Pete Thamel, Cal's lifetime contract states he will be owed 75% of the remaining value, which is currently over $33 million.

That is quite the number at the college level, and serious negotiations would need to happen for both parties to be happy if a separation is truly on the table.

We will see how all of this plays out in the near future, but for now, BBN is heading into April with another season-ending meltdown

In This Stream

Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Everything to know

View all 28 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...