Should Kentucky’s loss to Oakland be the end of the John Calipari era?

Another incredibly disappointing ending to a season for the Kentucky Wildcats.

John Calipari and his Cats entered the 2024 NCAA Tournament as a 3-seed and were knocked out in the Round of 64 by Oakland, 80-76.

With this loss, Kentucky is now 1-4 in their last five games of the NCAA Tournament. They’re also 1-5 in their last six SEC Tournament games, so it’s safe to say epic end-of-season flameouts have become the norm for what is still the best program in the history of college basketball.

The team has not won an SEC Championship since the 2017-18 season and has not gone as far as the Elite Eight since the 2018-19 season.

Kentucky was stunned in 2022 by Saint Peter’s, choked down the stretch vs. K-State last year, and has now allowed Oakland to earn its first-ever Round of 64 win in program history.

As frustrating as it has been for Kentucky fans, Calipari has been monumental for the Wildcat program.

The team has reached four Final Fours, won a National Championship, and has won multiple SEC Championships as well.

Calipari has also been incredible for the community and has raised millions of dollars in charitable work.

Calipari has always changed so many families and lives with his promise to get stars in the NBA... Just look at the number of Kentucky players in the last NBA All-Star game.

But the losing has stacked up the past few seasons with just one tournament win in four seasons and a first round exit against a 15 and 14 seed.

Is it officially the end of the John Calipari era?

