 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s latest NCAA Tournament embarrassment

Is this the end of the John Calipari era?

By Adam Haste
/ new
Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats got their NCAA Tournament journey started with a matchup against Oakland. Unfortunately, this is where the journey ended.

It was not a great start for the Cats or Oakland offensively, as the Cats held a 4-3 lead at the first timeout.

Unfortunately for the Cats, Jack Gohlke came off the bench and went absolutely nuclear from three.

At the under-8 media timeout, it was Oakland holding the 23-17 lead and continued to lead it 31-28 at the under-4 timeout.

Down the stretch of the half, Kentucky battled, but Oakland continued to score at a high rate and it was Oakland taking the 38-35 lead into the break.

The second half did not get off to a better start for the Cats as Oakland was still making three after three.

At the under-12 timeout, Oakland was holding on to a 53-49 lead over the Cats.

It felt like Kentucky was a completely different team in this one as Oakland continued to lead at the under-8 timeout, with the score 61-56.

Down the stretch, Antonio Reeves did everything he could to will Kentucky to a win in this one. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get the job done as it is another first round exit for the Cats with the 80-76 loss.

Ugh.

MVP

A lot of guys played poorly in this one, but the MVP for Kentucky is going to Antonio Reeves.

For the game, Reeves finished with 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Kentucky overall looked very tight in this game and Reeves was really one of the few ones that looked ready for the moment.

He tried to carry the Cats to the victory but couldn’t win it for the Cats.

But we have to give a big salute to Reeves and everything he gave to this program. He went down fighting til the bitter end.

Thanks for the memories! You truly represented the best of what Kentucky Basketball can be, even if it wasn’t returned in favor.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views.

In This Stream

Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Everything to know

View all 28 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...