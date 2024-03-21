Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s latest NCAA Tournament embarrassment

The Kentucky Wildcats got their NCAA Tournament journey started with a matchup against Oakland. Unfortunately, this is where the journey ended.

It was not a great start for the Cats or Oakland offensively, as the Cats held a 4-3 lead at the first timeout.

Unfortunately for the Cats, Jack Gohlke came off the bench and went absolutely nuclear from three.

At the under-8 media timeout, it was Oakland holding the 23-17 lead and continued to lead it 31-28 at the under-4 timeout.

Down the stretch of the half, Kentucky battled, but Oakland continued to score at a high rate and it was Oakland taking the 38-35 lead into the break.

The second half did not get off to a better start for the Cats as Oakland was still making three after three.

At the under-12 timeout, Oakland was holding on to a 53-49 lead over the Cats.

It felt like Kentucky was a completely different team in this one as Oakland continued to lead at the under-8 timeout, with the score 61-56.

Down the stretch, Antonio Reeves did everything he could to will Kentucky to a win in this one. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get the job done as it is another first round exit for the Cats with the 80-76 loss.

Ugh.

MVP

A lot of guys played poorly in this one, but the MVP for Kentucky is going to Antonio Reeves.

For the game, Reeves finished with 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Kentucky overall looked very tight in this game and Reeves was really one of the few ones that looked ready for the moment.

He tried to carry the Cats to the victory but couldn’t win it for the Cats.

But we have to give a big salute to Reeves and everything he gave to this program. He went down fighting til the bitter end.

Thanks for the memories! You truly represented the best of what Kentucky Basketball can be, even if it wasn’t returned in favor.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

And away we go … pic.twitter.com/zymZBibFcg — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 21, 2024

Just get to the 16 minute mark. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) March 21, 2024

This was Rob’s face after that Antonio Reeves circus lay up. #Nasty pic.twitter.com/en2Oyg7k8d — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) March 21, 2024

Kentucky has played 8 minutes with zero shot attempts from Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.



Probably exactly what Oakland wants. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) March 21, 2024

All season long Reed, Rob & Reeves have launched over the outstretched arms of defenders. Seem a little more trigger cautious tonight. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 21, 2024

Oh my god. Jack Gohlke is going viral. And nuclear.



EIGHT 3s attempted and FIVE made in seven minutes on the court. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 21, 2024

Kentucky blew a golden opportunity to stretch the lead before the half with all of the Oakland foul trouble. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) March 22, 2024

A ton of pressure at the half… Cats look tense…. Gotta loosen up and attack the zone. — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 22, 2024

Let’s go win a game in March



First one is always the hardest



Our best players need to take the shots (Reed, Rob, and Reeves)



I LOVE MY TEAM LETS GO — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) March 22, 2024

I know they’re off right now but we aren’t winning anything without Reed and Rob.



Keep feeding them. Shots will fall — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) March 22, 2024

CARRY THEM ANTONIO — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 22, 2024

The last 4:09 for the rest of your lives. — reed sheppard pt ⚡️ (@CatsVsEveryone) March 22, 2024

All we need is 2-3 stops. Come on Cats — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) March 22, 2024

Why does 2 pts and 4 minutes feel insurmountable — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) March 22, 2024

Every time Kentucky has a chance they screw it up — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) March 22, 2024

I am so done with John Calipari — BEEZY GARNER (@Burke_Franklin_) March 22, 2024

Just let a ton of seconds run off — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) March 22, 2024

Mitch has to fire Cal. I’m sorry this is not acceptable anymore. — James (@RockwallCat) March 22, 2024

Get tf outta here — Duran Bryant (@BigBlue1975) March 22, 2024

Well, what’s the move this offseason? UK got old, UK went and landed an elite class with two lotto guards, just don’t know. — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) March 22, 2024

When are we the hard team — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 22, 2024

What can you say other than "Not built for March" — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) March 22, 2024

It's happening. Again. Unreal. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 22, 2024

Calipari needs to stay in Pittsburgh. He’s done. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) March 22, 2024

Thank you Antonio Reeves bro. We appreciate everything — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) March 22, 2024

Wait until March huh? WAIT UNTIL MARCH HUH?? AND THAT’S WHAT YOU GIVE US CAL?!!?? HUH??!!?? PATHETIC. THIS SEASON, WASTED. — Hayden Hooper (@haydenhooper01) March 22, 2024

Built for March, all my players make so much money in the NBA, “those people aren’t our fans” etc. So tired of this guy. Get John Calipari out and find someone who cares about winning national titles at the University of Kentucky. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) March 22, 2024

Barnhart doesn’t like Cal anyway. This is the ultimate excuse to fire him. Do it. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) March 22, 2024

You can’t say “Built for March” and then have that performance



Inexcusable — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 22, 2024

I think this will be the last game of Cal's career at UK.



I don't know how it will happen but you have to make a change.



He did a lot at UK but the last four seasons have been such a disaster that something has to give. — Larry Glover Live (@larrygloverlive) March 22, 2024

