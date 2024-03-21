Kentucky falls to Oakland: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats were upset by the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 80-76.

That first half was something. Both teams got off to slow starts, but it didn’t last long. We’ll delve into it further below, but Oakland’s Jack Gohlke hit seven 3-pointers…in the first half! Kentucky played mostly well defensively outside of that, but the Golden Grizzlies led 38-35 at the break.

In the second half, it didn’t get much better. Kentucky couldn’t stop Oakland, and they couldn’t score the way they have all year. Once again, it was an awful performance and disappointment across the Bluegrass flows.

Here’s what to know from this one.

Tre Mitchell shines

Well, that was unexpected. Tre Mitchell has given Kentucky next to nothing since dealing with injuries over the last six weeks or so. He’s shown no sign of positive improvement since his return, but he started the game today with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

To be fair, Mitchell kept Kentucky above water earlier this season, but it almost felt like the young Cats outgrew the veteran. Injuries obviously play a big factor, but Kentucky found a way to win without him.

He started for one simple reason: Oakland plays a zone, and the midrange is open often. Adou Thiero is Kentucky’s best option at the four, but I do understand the decision here. Thiero is best at attacking the rim, while Mitchell is best at utilizing his shot-making ability. The only issue is that Mitchell hasn’t done anything consistently since his return.

Two and a half months ago, this decision isn’t second-guessed, but it’s questionable under the circumstances. Luckily, Mitchell played well and proved the doubters wrong, including myself.

Reeves redeems

Antonio Reeves could have ended his Kentucky career with a 1/15 performance in a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats last season in the NCAA Tournament. He’s been consistent all season long, and that didn’t change in this game, as he scored 27 points on 11/18 shooting.

Reeves kept the Cats in the game when they had no business keeping it close. The veteran guard did absolutely everything he could to keep Kentucky’s March Madness dreams alive.

He was the only reason Kentucky even had a chance, which is sad. The best scorer of the Calipari era redeemed himself, but it was all for naught.

Sheppard disappears

As incredible as Reed Sheppard has been this season, he no-showed when it mattered most.

Sheppard played passive and let Oakland completely take him out of the game. He passed up open shots, jumped at ball fakes, and just didn’t look like himself.

Let’s hope Sheppard takes the same route as Reeves and gives himself an opportunity to redeem himself for the March disappointment. His regular season was special, but this was a brutal way for his Kentucky career to likely end.

Jack Gohlke goes NUCLEAR

Need I say anything more? I’m not sure I’ve ever seen something like what this kid did in this game. Gohlke talked a lot before the game, and he backed it up with 10/20 shooting from the field, all 3s, and scored a game-high 32 points...off the bench.

This kid is infamous for the way he plays. Coming into this game, he had over 300 3-point attempts compared to just seven 2-point attempts. Yes, you read that right.

Well, he lived up to the infamy. Gohlke only shot 3s, and he just couldn’t miss, no matter what Kentucky tried to do to stop him. He broke the NCAA Tournament record for most deep balls against the Cats in a tournament game, and he did that in the first half alone with seven!

John Calipari had absolutely no answer. I’m not sure if anyone could have had an answer. The performance was legendary, at the Cats’ expense.

What a sad day for BBN. This should be John Calipari’s last game as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, but it probably won’t be.

Now, let’s vent.