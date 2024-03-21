 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tony Delk joins Bleav in Kentucky to preview the Cats’ NCAA Tournament journey

The Big Dance arrives for Kentucky Basketball.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Bleav

March Madness has fully arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will begin their NCAA Tournament journey Thursday vs. the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Ahead of the game, the Bleav in Kentucky crew just dropped a fresh episode to discuss what’s the best postseason in any sport.

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Kentucky legend Tony Delk to the show to discuss:

  • It’s now or never for Kentucky Basketball.
  • Can this defense step up?
  • How far will the Cats go?
  • Virginia is the anti-Kentucky.
  • NCAA Tournament picks.
  • And more!

Listen to the full episode below. You can also subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go CATS!

In This Stream

Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Everything to know

View all 24 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...