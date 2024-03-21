The NBA G-League Ignite is no more

The NBA G-League Ignite is folding up shop.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA is shutting down the G-League Ignite team after this season.

Launched in 2020, the G-League Ignite was the NBA’s plan to allow top high school prospects to get paid while playing in the G-League and preparing for the NBA Draft. The league began offering G-League contracts worth $100,000+ to major hoops talents who did not want to play college basketball.

Initially, the G-League Ignite had success with names like former Kentucky Wildcats recruits Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, who played for Ignite for a season, then became NBA lottery selections. This year’s Ignite team features former 5-star recruits Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, but the team is currently 6-40.

Due to the rise of NIL, the G-League Ignite got less and less interest from major basketball recruits. Its shutdown comes with no major recruits committed to play for it next season.

This will be one less competitor for Kentucky on the recruiting trail moving forward.