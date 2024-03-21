Kenny Brooks is the top target for Kentucky Women’s Basketball opening, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team has been in the thick of a coaching search after Kyra Elzy was let go from the position a few weeks back.

During that time there have been several names emerge, including Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz. It appears that Mitch Barnhart has had a different ACC coach in his sights to become the next head coach of the women’s program.

According to a report by Matt Jones of KSR on Wednesday, Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks was named as a candidate who had interviewed for the position.

Now, according to a new report by Mitchell Northam, Brooks has emerged as the top target to fill the position.

According to multiple sources, Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks has emerged as Kentucky’s top target to fill its women’s basketball opening. @KySportsRadio had it first.#ncaaW @TheNextHoops — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 21, 2024

During his eight-year tenure in Blacksburg, Brooks has transformed the Hokies' program into one of the top programs in the sport. That includes a run to the Final Four this past season, in which they lost to eventual champion LSU.

In seven of those eight seasons, Brooks has also won 20+ games and is taking the Virginia Tech program to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament this season.

Outside of the obvious coaching skills he has, Brooks and his staff have also become some of the top recruiters in the sport, which includes a top-10 class of 2024 at the moment.

Would be a huge coaching hire if this comes true.