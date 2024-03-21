Thursday Headlines: Oakland Game Day Edition

Today is the day we’ve long awaited.

Personally, today and tomorrow are among my favorite days of the year and should be considered a national holiday.

But really, few things match the opening days of the NCAA Tournament, with matchups throughout the day, upsets, buzzer beaters, crazy endings, and all the basketball you can handle from mid-day through the night.

Today we will also see Kentucky’s (hopeful) NCAA tournament run begin.

The 3-seed Wildcats take on 14-seed Oakland in Pittsburgh at 7:10 tonight as the Wildcats look to make a run in this year’s tournament.

This Oakland team is not one to look past, as Oakland has played well since the calendar turned to 2024, winning the regular season and Horizon League tournament championship.

We learned the hard way two years ago that no opponent in the tournament can be looked past, and this Oakland team will give it their all tonight.

If the Wildcats come out and play their game, they stand a good chance to win, but the Cats have to come out strong and execute from start to finish to make it to the Round of 32.

Hang around right here at A Sea of Blue, as we bring you coverage throughout the day.

It’s March, BBN!

Tweet of the Day

This season has been a wild ride. Let’s see what March brings.

Headlines

Can Kentucky find its inner War Emblem? - Cats Pause

The Cats need to start strong and end strong.

Takeaways from Kentucky’s open practice - KSR

Some good nuggets here, I think.

Wrapping up Day 1 of the Boys Sweet 16 - Herald Leader

It’s also postseason time for high school basketball.

Shohei Ohtani fired amidst allegation of major theft - ESPN

The thefts involve at least $4.5 million.

What are the popular first round upset picks? - Yahoo Sports

These teams could cause some madness.

Building the perfect March Madness team - CBS Sports

Of course, it has to have Kentucky’s shooting.