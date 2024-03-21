Kentucky vs. Oakland game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:10 PM at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can watch it live on CBS or stream the game on NCAA March Madness Live and the NCAA March Madness Live app.
It’s safe to say that all of BBN is on edge as the Cats start NCAA Tournament play. Surprisingly, Kentucky has not made it out of the first weekend in the last five years.
That’s something that was never thought to happen in the Calipari era, but here we are.
And after the ugly effort against Texas A&M in Game 1 of the SEC Tournament, the pressure has increased tenfold.
While the Cats should be able to defeat Oakland, it’s March, and anything can happen. We’ve seen this team struggle with worse teams than Oakland, so it’s all going to be dependent on which Kentucky squad shows up today.
With that said, hopefully, this is the start of a deep NCAA Tournament run! Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.
Go CATS!
