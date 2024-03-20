Kentucky’s odds to make the Final Four

We are officially on the eve of Kentucky Basketball’s first-round game with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The PPG Paint Arena will be rocking with the BBN on Thursday night, as the Cats are looking to make their first long postseason run since the 2019 season. Depending on how the night starts off, I would imagine that will dictate the hopefulness the fanbase has moving forward.

Nevertheless, it is no secret that this Kentucky team has the tools to make a deep run and even cut down the nets in Phoenix if they can put together a sharp six-game run on both ends of the floor.

However, their current odds heading into Thursday do not resemble one of a team that many have a ton of faith in.

According to DraftKings, Kentucky currently has the fourth-best odds in the South Region to make a run to the Final Four, sitting at +700. Ahead of them is Houston (+140), while Marquette and Duke are tied at +550.

John Calipari’s squad has shown the ability to score with anyone in the country and has one of the better resumes coming into the tournament when you look at overall wins. Honestly, it’s just a question of whether the defense will show up.

Time to go prove everyone wrong and make a run.

Go Cats!