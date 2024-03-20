Tre Mitchell is also embracing the disrespect from Oakland

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are not lacking confidence heading into Thursday’s Round of 64 matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe made headlines this week with some of his comments about his team’s reaction to drawing Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. The quote that got much of the attention was his comment about Kentucky being “the best matchup I think we could get.”

However, it was Kampe’s comments about Kentucky’s frontcourt that may have drawn the Wildcats’ ire.

“They (Kentucky) don’t score in the post,” Kampe said. “For a mid-major, that’s an Achilles’ heel when you play teams that can score in the post. It really affects you defensively.”

We know Ugonna Onyenso is irked, and it appears another frontcourt player is also tired of the disrespect.

Tre Mitchell was one of the best post players for Kentucky this year before injuries led to a drop-off. Mitchell was clearly not a fan of what Kampe said about the Cats’ lack of frontcourt scoring.

“Coaches can say what they want to say,” Mitchell told reporters. “I’m not going to speak too much on it now, but it is what it is. You can have your opinions. You can have your viewpoints, but let the game do the talking at the end of the day.

“It’s one thing to speak how you feel, but there’s another level to it when a little bit of disrespect comes into play. It’s not just me. It was basically like we have no inside presence whatsoever.

“We have some unbelievable talent on our team—our 7-footers, me, Adou (Thiero)—we have some unbelievable players. I feel like it should have been at least acknowledged. At the end of the day, you’re going to have your opinions.

“Our game will speak.”

Mitchell has been battling back from the injuries he suffered earlier this year on the season. Before then, he was a big help with scoring, facilitating from the post, defending, and getting rebounds. After the injuries, he’s been slowly getting back into the flow of things.

Here’s to hoping we see Tre Mitchell back to that form against an Oakland team that seemingly doesn’t think he can get it done.

