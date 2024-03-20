Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Everything to know

Keep track of everything there is to know about Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament journey!

The do-or-die season is here for Kentucky Basketball, as their 2024 NCAA Tournament campaign will tip off this week in Pittsburgh as part of the South Region action.

Kentucky enters the Big Dance as a 3-seed with a 23-9 overall record. They’re playing in a region that features 1-seed Houston, 2-seed Marquette, 4-seed Duke, 5-seed Wisconsin, 6-seed Texas Tech, and 13-seed Oakland, among others.

It was a rocky regular season for the Cats, but through the highs and the lows, it was clear this team had the firepower to win several games in the NCAA Tournament, something we’ve not seen since the 2018-19 team made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Will this group put it together and make a deep run in March Madness?

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ journey throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

And Go CATS!