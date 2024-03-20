Ugonna Onyenso responds to Oakland Golden Grizzlies “talking crap”

It’s safe to say Oakland is as confident as you’re going to see from a 14-seed getting set to play a 3-seed.

While the Kentucky Wildcats have the talent to make the Final Four, they’re also inconsistent enough to go one and done in the Big Dance, something we saw just two years ago against Saint Peter’s.

That’s helped spark a little more confidence than you typically hear from a mid-major double-digit seed getting ready to take on a blue blood, including comments like:

”I think we’re very capable of beating a team like this.”

“This was the best matchup I think we could get.”

“We think we shoot better than they do.”

Oh, and this not-so-subtle jab referencing that 2022 loss to the Peacocks.

When asked about his favorite NCAA Tournament underdog/Cinderella story, Oakland's Blake Lampman mentions...Saint Peter's Doug Edert, the star of the Peacocks' first-round upset vs. Kentucky a few years ago. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 20, 2024

Apparently, some of the Kentucky players heard about either what was mentioned above or some other trash talk said off camera, and Ugonna Onyenso responded to it.

“I heard they’re talking crap. I’m not gonna say nothing. Just step into the ring. If you’re gonna talk, I hope you’re going to back your words up when it’s time to fight,” Onyenso told reporters on Wednesday.

Ironically, Onyenso is one of the players who need to step up the most for Kentucky to avoid a third straight first-weekend exit from the Big Dance. It’s no secret Kentucky has one of the best backcourts in America but also has a frontcourt that can get absolutely dominated in the paint and on the boards.

Here’s to hoping Onyenso and the rest of Kentucky’s big men are ready to fight Thursday night.