Antonio Reeves earns another All-American honor

Kentucky Wildcats senior guard Antonio Reeves has now earned multiple All-American honors.

Reeves, who was previously named a Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News, just earned that same distinction from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The Chicago native was also recently named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention.

Currently averaging 20.0 points per game, Reeves is tied with Jamal Murray for the highest scoring average per game by any player in the John Calipari era. Reeves is shooting 50.8% from the field, 44.1% from 3-point range, and 86.9% from the free-throw line. He’s the only Power Five player averaging at least 1.5 made 3-pointers and shooting at least 49% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range, and 86.5% on free throws.

Reeves has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season while hitting 20+ points 19 times.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Reeves has scored 1,128 points, the second-most in a two-year span ever in the history of the program. The most in a two-year span as a Wildcat is 1,213 points scored by Bill Spivey.

USBWA All-American Team

First Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Zach Edey, Purdue

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jamal Shead, Houston

Second Team

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Caleb Love, Arizona

Tristen Newton, UConn

Mark Sears, Alabama

Third Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Johni Broome, Auburn

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

