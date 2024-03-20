2025 Kentucky Football SEC opponents revealed

The SEC is sticking with an eight-game conference schedule for the 2025 season, the league announced Wednesday.

In fact, it’s just going to be a reverse of the 2024 slate.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, that means they’ll host the Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Tennessee Volunteers.

On the road, Kentucky will face the Georgia Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, Auburn Tigers, and South Carolina Gamecocks.

In the non-conference slate, Kentucky already has scheduled matchups with Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Tennessee Tech, and a road clash with the Louisville Cardinals.

There’s been a strong push by the SEC to implement a nine-game conference schedule in recent years. But so far, there’s been enough pushback from league schools to keep an eight-game slate. That also ensures that non-conference rivalries are preserved, such as Kentucky vs. Louisville, Florida vs. Florida State, and Clemson vs. South Carolina.

It’s probably best for Kentucky that the eight-game slate stays in place, at least while they continue winning the Governor’s Cup.