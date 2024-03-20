Kentucky tabbed as one of college's best football/men’s basketball coach tandems

The Kentucky Wildcats athletic program has had success across the board for quite some time.

Mark Stoops leads the Cats on the football field, and John Calipari leads them on the basketball court.

According to CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah, the Calipari/Stoops duo is one of the best in all of college sports.

The number one duo on Jeyarajah’s list is Kansas Jayhawks head coaches Lance Leipold and Bill Self.

Coming in at number two is the Wildcats duo, Calipari and Stoops.

“The Wildcats have a serious claim to the No. 1 spot, but recent results knock them down slightly. Stoops has losing records in each of the past two SEC campaigns, while Calipari has not reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019. Still, the overall résumés of these two coaches are stellar. Calipari has a national championship and six Final Fours under his belt. Stoops has led Kentucky to the greatest period of sustained success since the program was led by the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant. His two 10-win seasons match the same amount as every other coach in UK history combined,” Jeyarajah wrote.

Alabama’s Kalen Deboer/Nate Oats, North Carolina’s Mack Brown/Hubert Davis, and Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith/Tom Izzo round out the top five on the list.

As much success as the Cats have had, both Mark Stoops and John Calipari are in need of some recent success.

Calipari has a chance to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament later this week.