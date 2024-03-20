Courtland Ford to miss spring practice

The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off spring practice this week as they look to take on the new look of the SEC in 2024.

Mark Stoops took the podium for the first time this spring Tuesday and brought some tough news for the development of the offensive line.

According to the UK head coach, offensive lineman Courtland Ford will miss spring practice due to injury. It also sounds like Ford isn’t the only player missing some time.

“I have a laundry list of guys that are going through some parts (of practice). I don’t really want to get into every one of them right now,” Stoops said.

Ford, a transfer from USC, came to Lexington this past season and competed with Jeremy Flax through spring and summer until Flax won the starting job. With Flax off to the NFL, there is now a starting opportunity at right tackle.

Heading into spring ball, it was widely assumed that Ford would be the guy, but now those first-team reps will be handed over to Tennessee transfer Gerald Mincey.

Could Ford still end up being the guy to be the starting RT come Week 1? Absolutely. But at least for now, there could be a shift in the depth chart.