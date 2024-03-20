Rob Dillingham wants Kentucky to go on a Kemba Walker-type run

All Kentucky fans want to feel the magic like they did back in 2012 when the Cats went on to win the NCAA Championship against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Since then, Kentucky has not won the natty, but they have been very close, including in 2014 and 2015 when they lost in the Final Four.

Kentucky also made the Final Four in 2011 before losing to UConn, who made an all-time postseason run to the championship. Kemba Walker helped to lead UConn to 11 straight wins, including winning the Big East and NCAA Tournament championships.

That is one of Rob Dillingham’s favorite memories from watching the NCAA Tournament.

Although it may be bittersweet to hear that from Dillingham, he believes that Kentucky can go on a type of run that UConn did so they bring home No. 9 to Lexington.

“My favorite memory was that UConn team with Kemba Walker,” Dillingham said. “They were losing at the end of their season, then came into the tournament and won all of the games. I feel like that’s similar to what we can do. So that’s one of my favorite moments for sure.”

Before the conference tournament started, UConn did lose seven of their last 11 games but went on a magical run after that, and Dillingham believes if this team can stay focused, they can make a run like Walker and UConn did.

“We’ve got more than a few guys to do it. If we lock in and trust each other, we really want to win, we can do it. If we don’t trust each other, it won’t happen,” said Dillingham.

The Round of 64 begins for Kentucky on Thursday night as they face off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Fubo at 7:10 PM ET.