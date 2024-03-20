Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball Managers Secure Hilarious NIL Deal

Good morning, BBN!

Yes, you read that headline correctly; the Kentucky Basketball Managers, aka Waterboys, secured an NIL deal with Geddes Pool to encourage Lexington buyers to get a pool installed before the summer kicks off.

It’s an absolute genius idea and it just shows another reason as to why Kentucky Basketball is what it is.

You’re not going to find another program that the Basketball Managers can get an NIL deal, especially one as creative as this. Although, after this ad, that may change.

The world of NIL continues to prove itself as the wild wild west. It will be interesting to see how year 3 of NIL changes things, but for now, continue to enjoy the fun!

Tweet of the Day

Video of the year! Glad to see our managers benefiting from NIL opportunities!! Way to go, @djgeddes2!! https://t.co/pGXCY7miDi — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 19, 2024

You love to see it.

Headlines

No. 21 Kentucky Deals the Aces 11-3 Defeat Behind Pitre’s Big Night – UK Athletics

Emilien Pitre notched his 100th career hit (and 101 and 102) in just his 93rd career game and knocked in four runs to lead the No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats to an 11-3 comeback victory over Evansville.

Mark Stoops impressed with first day of spring practice - Cats Pause

Kentucky began spring practice on Tuesday.

‘Production’ Top to Bottom Makes UK Offense Go – UK Athletics

Tuesday’s game marked the eighth time this season that Kentucky has scored in double figures in runs. Kentucky has scored 58 runs combined over the course of its last five games.

Kentucky enjoys uncanny team-first bond in me-first era of NIL - Cats Pause

Win, lose or draw in Pittsburgh at the NCAA Tournament, there is no breaking the special bond between these Kentucky basketball players.

Kentucky WBB guard Jordy Griggs set to return for sophomore season - KSR

Kentucky women's basketball guard Jordy Griggs confirmed to KSR that she will be returning to UK for a sophomore season.

How one fan came close to a perfect March Madness bracket - ESPN

A dream for many CBB fans.

March Madness: Narrowing down which favorites could actually win the NCAA men’s tournament - Yahoo Sports

Where’s your money?

Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference - NBC Sports

The ACC is down bad.

8 NCAA Tournament Records Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Could Break This Year - Sports Illustrated

What will the GOAT do?

NCAA Tournament bracket 2024: The best team on each of the Nos. 1-16 seed lines in March Madness - CBS Sports

Great ranking.

College Football Playoff, ESPN agree to deal through 2031-32 - ESPN

Money money money

Mike Williams, Jets agree to one-year deal - NBC Sports

Big time move from the Jets.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Offered Gory Details of Eye Injury Suffered vs. Warriors - Sports Illustrated

Hopefully AD makes a quick recovery.

NFL free agency good, bad and ugly: How has your favorite team done so far? - Yahoo Sports

What on earth are the Cowboys doing?

2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Vikings trade up for Kirk Cousins’ replacement, Chargers land big haul - CBS Sports

The Draft is going to be full of fun moments.