Kentucky vs. Oakland viewing info, odds, what to watch for, and predictions

One of the best events in the world of sports is here. March Madness has arrived, and Kentucky Basketball will look to make it to the second weekend for the first since 2019.

That said, the first opponent in their way will be the 14-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies from Auburn Hills, Michigan, making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in over a decade.

Two years ago, the Wildcats and Big Blue Nation learned not to overlook anybody after losing to a 15-seeded Saint Peter’s team ranked 260th in offensive efficiency.

These Golden Grizzlies are entering Thursday’s game with confidence.

“For me, this was the best matchup I think we could get as we were trying to figure it all out,” head coach Greg Kampe, who has been at Oakland for 40 years, said on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket.

Will this be the year John Calipari gets Kentucky back to making deep NCAA Tournament runs? Or will it be another early exit that leaves the fanbase wondering if it’s truly time to move on?

Here’s what to watch for in what hopes to be the first of many NCAA Tournament games for the 2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats.

Scouting Report

Ryan Kay of Busting Brackets, who has covered the Golden Grizzlies this season, has been kind enough to offer a brief scouting report to learn more about Greg Kampe’s team ahead of Thursday’s matchup.

Let’s take a look.

“Although their non-conference performances this season may not seem impressive in terms of wins and losses, Oakland was competitive against good teams in non-conference play. In their season opener on the road against Ohio State, Oakland led the Buckeyes 52-47 in the second half before falling to Ohio State by only five points.

“In the Golden Grizzlies’ second game of the season, they went on the road to face off against Illinois and once again led a Big Ten team in the second half. Oakland was leading Illinois in the second half 45-42 before losing the game by a final score of 64-53.

“In their fourth game of the season in the Cayman Islands Classic against eventual Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Drake, Oakland was leading early in the second half once again 48-45 before falling to the Bulldogs by eight.

“The point being made is that Oakland, a mid-major program, gained confidence early in the season but was unable to close out games and get early season wins against quality opponents away from their home court at the O’Rena.

“After winning their last two games in the Cayman Islands Classic, their confidence continued to grow, and their game at Xavier in which they held on to their second-half lead to get a signature win against a team from the Big East.

“After that, yes, Oakland lost a string of games, but once they found their best rotations and were fully healthy, they went on a run, winning nine of their next 10 games. Then, after a road loss at Northern Kentucky, they won eight of their last nine games heading into the NCAA tournament.

“Oakland is a potential Cinderella team because of its ability to catch teams off guard with its 1-3-1 zone defense, its ability to make 3s, and its motivated, experienced head coach who has led his team to 17 wins since New Year’s Eve.

“The Golden Grizzlies' 1-3-1 defense is not very unique, but it is not a defense many teams have faced and endured this season. Oakland’s defense doesn’t shut opposing teams’ offenses down, but it keeps their key players primarily out of foul trouble, allows them to use more of their energy on offense, and has kept teams from scoring more than 76 points in 19 games this season.

“Oakland can make 3-pointers as they made 24 3s in the Horizon League tournament. Jack Gohlke is the Golden Grizzlies’ main 3-point specialist, shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Blake Lampman is shooting 36.9%, and DQ Cole is at 35.2%.

“Even Horizon League player of the year Trey Townsend shoots it at 34.6% from 3-point land. Many Golden Grizzlies can shoot from beyond the arc but they are not dependent on their 3-point shooting like how some other teams are.

“Finally, Oakland’s long-tenure coach has defeated Power Five teams in the past. As already mentioned, in their win against Oklahoma State, Kampe and his Golden Grizzlies have also won against Clemson, Georgia, Washington, Houston, and Tennessee (twice) since 2010. Kampe has figured out how to utilize the transfer portal and develop players from freshmen to seniors like Townsend, Lampman, and Chris Conway.”

Players to Watch

F Trey Townsend 6-foot-6, 228 pounds

16.9 PPG (7th in Horizon)

7.8 RPG (4th in Horizon)

3.1 APG

Horizon League Player of the Year

G Blake Lampman 6-foot-3, 184 pounds

13.2 PPG

3.0 APG

Horizon League Second Team Selection

G Jack Gohlke 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

12.2 PPG

37% 3P

121 3-point makes (2nd in NCAA)

327 of 335 shots have been 3-point attempts

Time: 7:10 PM ET on Thursday, March 21st.

Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TV Channel: CBS will have TV coverage of this Round of 64 matchup.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn will be on the call.

Online Stream: You can stream the game online and on mobile devices using NCAA March Madness Live and the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: NCAA March Madness Live and CBS Sports Network (check local listings)

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Kentucky as a 13.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 163.5 points scored. ESPN gives Kentucky an 89.1% chance to win, Bart Torvik has it at 86%, and KenPom is at 87%, at 86% and 87%. DRatings is at 91.1%, and EvanMiya has it at 93.1% in favor of the Cats!

Predictions: Bart Torvik has the Cats winning 88-75. That’s the same score DRatings projects. Haslametrics predicts an 87-73 victory for Kentucky. EvanMiya has the Wildcats winning 88-74. KenPom projects an 87-75 victory, Kentucky!

