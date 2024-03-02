John Calipari on Antonio Reeves: “He’s a First-Team All-American”

While Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham have rightfully garnered much of the national attention surrounding the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats, Antonio Reeves has played a huge role in the team’s success.

Through 29 games, Reeves is now averaging 20 points on 50.9% shooting from the field, 44.2% shooting from deep, and 87.6% shooting from the free-throw line to go with 4.1 rebounds per contest.

The senior guard almost didn’t return to Lexington, but his play may be the only reason this team is still ranked. Reeves put up 22 on the Arkansas Razorbacks, and that didn’t even feel like a strong performance, especially given how he’s played as of late.

After the game, John Calipari made sure to sing the praises of his fifth-year veteran.

“Antonio right now, he’s a First-Team All-American. I mean, this kid is really playing,” Calipari said via CBS’ Jay Wright.

Reeves actually became the first Kentucky player with five consecutive 20-point games since Jamal Murray in the 2015-16 season.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent three seasons with Illinois State prior to transferring to Kentucky last season. With Kentucky struggling for stretches of the season, Reeves has become Mr. Consistent, and that has been huge for the Cats over the last few weeks.

Reeves has scored 22, 25, 24, 21, and 22 over their last five games, four of which were wins for Kentucky. In five of his last six games, Reeves has shot at least 50% from the field, which certainly has been a key reason the Cats have put up more than 100 points several times this season.

The Cats played well even without Reeves on the court for the few minutes he missed Saturday. Kentucky has a deep team, and with the SEC season coming to an end soon, Reeves is helping them hit their offensive ceiling at the right time.

