SEC Bracketology Breakdown

Greetings, BBN!

MARCH IS HERE!!! As we near the finish line of the 2023-24 regular season, it’s starting to look like some of our back-of-the-pack teams from December and January aren’t going to make it.

Time is just about up for Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but Florida, Mississippi State, and South Carolina have not just survived the winter but thrived in it and are rolling into March with single-digit seed projections.

The Kentucky Wildcats are also trending upwards, with many more wins than losses lately that have got them cracking the top 16. If the Cats can get themselves a 4-seed or better, I really like their Sweet 16 odds, which they haven’t been to since 2019, as many of us are painfully aware of.

Let’s take a look at where each SEC team is in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN bracket and break it down:

SEC Bracketology March 2nd:

The Bad: Aggies about cooked

Letting a road loss at lowly Vanderbilt turn into a five-game losing streak has pretty much cooked Texas A&M, who all season has been projected in the back half of the field but now at 15-13 pretty much has to win out and win a game or two in the SEC tournament for a bid to even be a possibility.

The Good: Kentucky ascending

Ever since the Auburn road win, the Cats have been riding their up-and-down conference slate to a lot more ups than downs. Put another way, they’re on a 3-game winning streak, put 117 and 112 points on Alabama and Arkansas, Reed Sheppard hit UK’s first game-winning buzzer-beater in years, and they’ve moved from a 6-seed to a 4-seed. No better time than March to get a surge of momentum!

Keep an Eye On: SEC Tournament double-byes

Six teams are crammed atop the SEC standings with two weeks left in the season, and only four of them will get Nashville’s precious double-byes in the quest for the SEC tournament title. Kentucky’s chances of getting one of those spots have greatly increased with their head-to-head victories against Auburn and Alabama, both of whom they don’t have to face again, and their recent 3-game winning streak. We’ll see if the Tide, Tigers, and Vols drop any games in the next two weeks and enable the Cats to do some leapfrogging.

March is here! Go Cats!