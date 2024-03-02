Kentucky’s all-freshman lineup was the turning point in win over Arkansas

Whew, what a game. A true back-and-forth affair all game long, Kentucky Basketball came out on top over Arkansas 111-102, in what was, without a doubt, the Hogs’ best offensive performance all season long.

The Cats and Hogs went traded leads all game long, with Kentucky pulling away by 10 early in the second half and then Arkansas going on a blistering 18-3 run midway through the second half to take a nine point lead.

Kentucky battled back, in large part, due to Rob Dillingham taking over late in the game after a non-existent first half. Dillingham scored or assisted on 17 of Kentucky’s final 27 points.

However, the game truly changed when Justin Edwards was subbed into the game with 5:42 left in the game. It was five freshmen on the floor for the Wildcats — no Antonio Reeves, no Adou Thiero, no Tre Mitchell — in the final 5:42, Kentucky outscored Arkansas by 12. Reeves still finished the game with a team-high 22 points on 8/10 shooting, but it was when he was on the bench that Kentucky made its big run.

Edwards was clutch with a couple of big baskets to ice the game, including a dagger 3. Rob, Reed, Justin, DJ and Z was the final five for the remainder of the game. Edwards was effective as a small-ball 4, something we’ve seen more of as the season has worn on.

In the final 6:50, Kentucky outscored Arkansas 30-14.

DJ Wagner, who has struggled much of the season offensively, had arguably his best game of the season with 19 points on 6/7 shooting and even went 4/5 from deep.

It seems like the freshmen may be turning the corner coming down the stretch of the regular season and into the heart of March Madness.

This ties for the record of 7 UK players to score in double figures. The other games where this happened:



18-DEC-1981 Jacksonville (W 107-91)

12-MAR-1993 Tennessee (W 101-40)

26-NOV-1994 UT-Martin (W 124-50)

17-FEB-1999 Georgia (W 92-71)

19-FEB-2005 Mississippi State (W 94-78) https://t.co/P5loepBBd6 — bigbluehistory (@bigbluehistory) March 2, 2024

Kentucky's bench played more minutes (106) than the starters today (94).



It's the first time since the famed 2014-15 squad that Calipari has played his bench more minutes than his starters in a game. — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 2, 2024

