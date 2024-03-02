Aaron Bradshaw breaks through vs. Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up another gritty win on Saturday, knocking off the Arkansas Razorbacks 111-102 at Rupp Arena.

The Hogs gave the Cats a great game in both halves, and it took a full-team effort to pick up the win. One player that played a huge role and gave the Razorbacks fits his entire time on the court was Aaron Bradshaw.

The freshman forward finished the game with 15 points on 4/4 shooting and 1/1 from deep while also knocking down a career-high six free throws on eight attempts in just 12 minutes. He also added five rebounds and an assist.

That one triple Bradshaw hit was actually his first since the big one he made against Florida in Gainesville earlier in the year. Since then, his play has dropped off significantly, with Ugonna Onyenso and Zvonimir Ivisic picking up most of the minutes at the 5 spot.

But when the opportunity arose vs. Arkansas, the freshman center took advantage.

“You’re going to deal with adversity,” Bradshaw said after the game. “Adversity is a thing that’s going to happen in your life. You’re going to have to deal with it regardless. Are you going to deal with it in a good way or a bad way? I’m trying to deal with it in a good way. Getting in that gym, working out, and getting better every day.”

Bradshaw came into the game with just six double-digit games on the season and one in his previous 12 contests. He actually had more zero-point efforts (three) during that span, so this may have been the breakthrough needed to get back in a groove.

John Calipari and his staff have a plethora of options when it comes to rotations and players as the post-season draws near, but this performance by Bradshaw will hopefully propel his confidence forward so we can see the talented big-man make an impact in March.

Couldn't have happened to a better kid and player.

The media talked Aaron Bradshaw after the game.



Take a listen! pic.twitter.com/GCfl1bOWpS — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 2, 2024

The Camden duo DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw stepped up big time today against Arkansas:



DJ Wagner:



19 Points

6-7 FG (4-5 3PT)



Aaron Bradshaw:



15 Points

5 Rebounds

4-4 FG (1-1 3PT)



Finding their groove right in time. pic.twitter.com/ESvzULzsvD — Jake (@Jakesbbn) March 2, 2024

Need more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Follow us on Twitter and Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go CATS!