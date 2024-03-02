 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ comeback win over Arkansas

It wasn’t easy, but the Cats found a way to win it over the Razorbacks!

By Adam Haste
/ new
Antonio Reeves Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday for their final weekend home game of the season as they faced off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It was also the return of Tre Mitchell to the floor after missing some time with his shoulder injury.

After struggling for the last few games, DJ Wagner came out of the gate strong as he made two early threes and added another later in the half.

Kentucky’s offense was on per usual, but the defense was struggling at keeping Arkansas out of the lane. At the under-8 timeout, Kentucky held a 32-21 lead.

After a cold streak where the Cats missed 8/9 shots, the offense started clicking once again as Reed Sheppard drilled back-to-back 3s, and Aaron Bradshaw added to his impressive half to give Kentucky a 53-48 lead at the break.

The second half got off to a good start for the Cats as they jumped out to a 60-50 lead early in the half.

Unfortunately, it did not last too long as Arkansas stormed back to take a 74-72 lead with 11:30 to play.

Things went from bad to worse for the Cats as Arkansas stretched this one out to an 84-75 lead with just under nine minutes to play.

That was when Late-Game Rob Dillingham injected life into the Cats as they began their comeback.

By the under-4 media timeout, Dillingham had reached double-digit scoring as the Cats held a 95-92 lead.

Down the stretch, Kentucky did exactly what they needed to do to close this one out and get the 111-102 win over Arkansas.

MVP

We have to take the time to give an honorable mention to Aaron Bradshaw for his performance today. He finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds in what was hopefully his breakout game as we enter March.

However, when the Cats trailed by 9 and was in desperate need of a spark, it was Rob Dillingham that delivered making him today’s MVP.

Dillingham finished the game with 15 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and a steal.

This was the perfect example of why Dillingham is so fun and important to this team’s success. His ability to fill up the scoreboard in a hurry is what makes him so dangerous.

We have seen Dillingham do this on multiple occasions this season, and Saturday was just the latest example of his greatness.

And another shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who actually led Kentucky in scoring with 22 on 8/10 shooting with four rebounds but did have five turnovers.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...