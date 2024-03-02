Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ comeback win over Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday for their final weekend home game of the season as they faced off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It was also the return of Tre Mitchell to the floor after missing some time with his shoulder injury.

After struggling for the last few games, DJ Wagner came out of the gate strong as he made two early threes and added another later in the half.

Kentucky’s offense was on per usual, but the defense was struggling at keeping Arkansas out of the lane. At the under-8 timeout, Kentucky held a 32-21 lead.

After a cold streak where the Cats missed 8/9 shots, the offense started clicking once again as Reed Sheppard drilled back-to-back 3s, and Aaron Bradshaw added to his impressive half to give Kentucky a 53-48 lead at the break.

The second half got off to a good start for the Cats as they jumped out to a 60-50 lead early in the half.

Unfortunately, it did not last too long as Arkansas stormed back to take a 74-72 lead with 11:30 to play.

Things went from bad to worse for the Cats as Arkansas stretched this one out to an 84-75 lead with just under nine minutes to play.

That was when Late-Game Rob Dillingham injected life into the Cats as they began their comeback.

By the under-4 media timeout, Dillingham had reached double-digit scoring as the Cats held a 95-92 lead.

Down the stretch, Kentucky did exactly what they needed to do to close this one out and get the 111-102 win over Arkansas.

MVP

We have to take the time to give an honorable mention to Aaron Bradshaw for his performance today. He finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds in what was hopefully his breakout game as we enter March.

However, when the Cats trailed by 9 and was in desperate need of a spark, it was Rob Dillingham that delivered making him today’s MVP.

Dillingham finished the game with 15 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and a steal.

This was the perfect example of why Dillingham is so fun and important to this team’s success. His ability to fill up the scoreboard in a hurry is what makes him so dangerous.

We have seen Dillingham do this on multiple occasions this season, and Saturday was just the latest example of his greatness.

And another shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who actually led Kentucky in scoring with 22 on 8/10 shooting with four rebounds but did have five turnovers.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Ready to work pic.twitter.com/gpxIeKB51C — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 2, 2024

3 J Wagner — Blake Spires (@RealFakeBlake) March 2, 2024

DJ Wagner getting his shot dialed in. Bangs two 3s to start against Arkansas. He’s hit four of his last six. A very good sign.



But the Hogs … can’t miss? Made their first six shots. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 2, 2024

Arkansas has shot it as well as they can, and Z is shooting foul shots to tie it. Just got to accept the defense is going to give up points. Keep scoring. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) March 2, 2024

Man love the hustle and seeing all those Cats diving on the floor, including @tre_mitch33 coming off that injury — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) March 2, 2024

Levis and Wandale in the house pic.twitter.com/5zPMWpRdtN — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 2, 2024

DJ Wagner — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 2, 2024

With 7:39 left in 1H, Arkansas already with 20 points in the paint. Razorbacks have been driving by Kentucky defenders to the hoop. #BBN #ukbasketball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) March 2, 2024

This is what gets you in trouble, letting bad teams hang around. — Sam Rogers (@whodey74) March 2, 2024

Aaron Bradshaw 4/4 from the field after that huge 3



Love to see it! — BEEZY GARNER (@Burke_Franklin_) March 2, 2024

THERE'S REED SHEPPARD — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 2, 2024

Reed's just a flat out scary college basketball player. The kind you hate to see on the other team. Not even his usual self today and still perfect placement on passes, shooting himself quickly out of not feeling it early. So so good. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 2, 2024

Uk went from missing 8 of 9 to hitting last 5 fives, and three were 3's — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) March 2, 2024

This is the 2nd most points that @KentuckyMBB has scored in the first half against Arkansas at Rupp Arena (53) (57, January 23rd, 2010) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 2, 2024

This Kentucky is crazy how fast they just ran a couple of baskets is — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) March 2, 2024

Everyone (myself included) was talking about Big Z getting more minutes going forward and Aaron Bradshaw said not so fast. Played like a monster in that first half. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) March 2, 2024

ADOUUUUUU — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) March 2, 2024

A career-high four made 3s for DJ Wagner. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 2, 2024

Antonio Reeves tells the team that they have to calm down.



Cats trail 74-72 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 2, 2024

If Kentucky would play any sort of defense it wouldn't be a problem. https://t.co/Q2Enhh1OYX — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) March 2, 2024

Been some real head scratchers inside of Rupp arena this season



Wild — BEEZY GARNER (@Burke_Franklin_) March 2, 2024

I hope Kentucky pulls this out, but if this is average defense I truly hate to see what bad looks like. — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) March 2, 2024

This is pathetic officiating — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) March 2, 2024

LET HIM COOK pic.twitter.com/tj2GYUYIGh — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) March 2, 2024

Rob is giving Arkansas all of the shifts — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 2, 2024

What time is it?



It's Rob Dillingham O'Clock.



Has accounted for UK's last 13 points. Cats back up by three at the under four time out.



Get thee to CBS. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 2, 2024

DILLINGHAM CAN BRING YOU BACK IN SECONDS — Thomas Anthony (@_ThomasAnthony) March 2, 2024

DJ defense — Lori Mills (@lori_mills) March 2, 2024

A little luck, but also some actual active defense by Kentucky here in crunch time, and Arkansas has missed eight straight shots and no made field goals the last five minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 2, 2024

Kentucky was down 86-81 … then Rob Dillingham had 11 points, 4 assists and a steal in the next 4 1/2 minutes and the game was over. Microwave Man. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 2, 2024

Kentucky subbed in Justin Edwards at the 5:42 mark of the second half. From that point on, the Wildcats had an all-freshman lineup on the floor. They didn't make another sub the rest of the game.



Over that 5:42 with five freshmen on the floor, Kentucky outscored Arkansas by 12. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 2, 2024

One thing is clear…Kentucky plays the most exciting games in College Basketball — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 2, 2024

Kentucky's six 100-point games this season are its most since the 1995-96 season (9). — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 2, 2024

This is the first time that @KentuckyMBB has scored at least 111 points in consecutive home games since February 1st and 6th, 1971 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 2, 2024

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!