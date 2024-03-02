Kentucky rallies past Arkansas in a thriller: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in Lexington on Saturday afternoon by a score of 111-102.

There was no shortage of offense from the jump as both teams came out firing hot. The teams traded blows the entire first half, but Kentucky made a big run to take a 53-48 lead into the break.

After the half, Kentucky looked poise to pull away as they grabbed their biggest lead of the game at 60-50. However, the Hogs answered right back to not only cut the lead, but take it right back. As quickly as the lead grew, it was gone again.

Arkansas seemingly couldn’t miss if they tried as each time Kentucky looked like they may pull away, the Razorbacks answered before finally extending their own lead to nine late in the second half.

The good news is that the Cats didn’t back down. They answered right back when they needed to, led by the showstopper himself, Rob Dillingham. He single-handedly propelled Kentucky to a win in a game Kentucky couldn’t afford to lose.

Next up, the Cats will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Tre Mitchell finally made his long-awaited return to the Cats. He hasn’t played since February 13th against the Ole Miss Rebels, and he only played the first half of that game after injuring his shoulder early in the second half. This was just his second game played since February 3rd.

Mitchell has been an integral part of this team’s success this season and his return comes right at the perfect time as we’ve officially reached March. He didn’t exactly look like his usual self as he shakes off the rust, but it’s a welcome development, regardless.

The veteran big man’s toughness, leadership, and ability to stretch the floor have definitely been missed over the last few weeks. The Cats are finally healthy (knock on wood) and look primed to end the season on a high note. This game was just the start.

Defense takes another major step back

Kentucky’s been better defensively since the start of February. They’re never going to be elite on that end of the court, but it’s slowly improved.

After a bad defensive showing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night, the defense took another step back. The Hogs are a bad team all around, as they’re sub-100 in both offensive and defensive metrics. The offense was great, but what’s new?

The concerning part wasn’t that Arkansas was jacking a bunch of threes, but rather they were just getting to the rim with ease. Kentucky’s guards were being taken off the dribble over and over, and none of the bigs were able to protect the rim.

Kentucky plays a fun style, but the defense has to pick up, or the Cats might be looking at another early March exit.

Bradshaw shines

Aaron Bradshaw has been MIA for a while, but he shined bright on CBS Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s big men have been nothing short of inconsistent from game to game this season. Bradshaw was good to start, but he trailed off. Big Z was dominant in his first game, but he disappeared before coming back strong in the last couple of games. Ugonna Onyenso has been the most consistent of the bunch and even found his way into the starting five over the last month, but his shot blocking has slowed down and he’s too much of a liability offensively to play if he’s providing quality defense.

Meanwhile, Bradshaw took advantage of the others’ inconsistency in this one. He played with a ton of energy from the second he checked in, and he even forced John Calipari to do something he never does—-change the starting lineup from the first half to the second. The wiry freshman isn’t going to bully anyone down low, but his ability to stretch the floor and block the occasional shot can be more than enough at times.

This game was one of those times as he left it all on the court in an impressive performance.

Wagner bounced back

DJ Wagner hasn’t been the same since he suffered an ankle injury, but I don’t know where Kentucky would have been without him today.

He shot the ball lights out in this game. Wagner has been known as elite at getting to the basket, but his shot has been the biggest missing piece. Well, he turned that narrative around, at least for this one, as he knocked down four three-pointers in just five attempts.

That’s the DJ Wagner Kentucky needs heading into March. Wagner has his flaws, but when Wagner’s playing well, it takes the pressure off Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves. Not to mention, he’s also Kentucky’s best defender, which, after watching this game, the Cats sorely need.

It wasn’t pretty, but I can’t say it wasn’t fun. Another one in the win column for the Cats.