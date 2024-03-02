Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 1:30 PM EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

A crazy year got even crazier this past Tuesday night as the Cats won an absolute thriller down in Starkville.

It seemed like Kentucky just couldn’t pull out those back-and-forth endings, but then, Reed Sheppard happened.

They’ve now won two in a row and look to keep the streak going as they face Arkansas for the second time this season.

In their first game, the Razorbacks gave a good fight all the way to the end and defended Kentucky really well at home. It’s been a tumultuous year for them to say the least as they sit at 14-14, but you can always count on a tough game against Eric Musselman and his crew.

Wildly enough, there are only two more regular season games for the Cats after today, so they have to make sure they keep the good times rolling if they want to continue improving their seeding for the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go CATS!!