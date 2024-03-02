Tre Mitchell available to play vs. Arkansas

March has arrived, and with come the hopes of a deep postseason run for Kentucky Basketball.

For that to happen, John Calipari and the Wildcats need a healthy roster, something they haven’t had enough of over the years, especially in the NCAA Tournament.

Will this year be any different?

Those hopes just got a big boost, as senior forward Tre Mitchell is available to play Saturday vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks. Calipari confirmed the news during UK’s pregame radio show.

John Calipari confirms Tre Mitchell will play today vs. Arkansas. Missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 2, 2024

Tre Mitchell going through pre game warmups for the first time since suffering his shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/AT45cdQxT2 — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) March 2, 2024

A fifth-year transfer from West Virginia, Mitchell is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks across 33.1 minutes per game. He’s appeared in 22 of Kentucky’s 28 games thus far while missing six due to shoulder and back injuries.

Mitchell missed two games (@ Vandy and vs. Gonzaga) with a bad back, returned vs. Ole Miss on February 14th before injuring his shoulder that game, then missed the following four games.

Even before the two-game absence due to the back injury, it was clearly affecting him on the court. Against Arkansas, Florida, and Tennessee, Mitchell was a combined 5/23 from the field, by far his worst stretch of the season. He’s also missed his last nine attempts from deep after hitting close to 40% much of the season, so it’s imperative that he gets healthy enough to make a positive impact for a Kentucky team that believes it can make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Let’s hope his return goes well with no setbacks in what will likely be limited minutes.

