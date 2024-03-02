College football is set to add 3 new features next season, including a 2-minute warning

The NCAA is continuing to look for ways to grow the college football world and has recently announced multiple additions for next season.

Per On3’s Andrew Graham, the NCAA is adding helmet communication, tablets on the sideline, and a two-minute warning.

BREAKING: College Football is expected to add 3 new things, @RossDellenger reports



• Helmet communication

• Tablets on sideline/halftime

• 2-minute warninghttps://t.co/IVNPfNcEnN pic.twitter.com/o4eaqcdQNl — On3 (@On3sports) March 1, 2024

It is no secret that helmet communication was a must after the issues with the Michigan Wolverines this past year, but it is also overdue at the college level as well.

College football will also be allowing tablets on the sideline for players to watch previous plays unfold and also to help communicate along the sideline.

The final addition will be the two-minute warning. This rule will stop the clock at two minutes remaining in both the first and second half.

These are all things the NFL has been doing for a long time and will be ways for players to continue working toward the professional level.

Next season will look quite different in many ways, and these additions will help with that.