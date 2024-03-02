Saturday Headlines: Arkansas Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN.

The weekend is here, and the Kentucky Wildcats are back at Rupp Arena to welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hogs come into the day as the SEC’s most disappointing team this season. Some had them picked to win the league this year as they entered the season as a preseason top-15 team, but they have yet to even hit 15 wins at 14-14 overall following a home loss to Vanderbilt.

Still, they have SEC talent and can make this a game if Kentucky doesn’t come ready to play. That was evident in Fayetteville earlier this season when Kentucky narrowly won 63-57, though that was without Rob Dillingham.

It’s easy to call this a trap game after Tuesday’s buzzer-beating win over Mississippi State. But with March now here and the Cats hopeful of a deep NCAA Tournament run, every game must be treated like it’s a postseason game from here on out.

Hopefully, we’ll see the Cats take care of business at home today.

Tweet of the Day

Chef’s kiss.

Headlines

