Oakland coach says Kentucky is the “best matchup I think we could get”

It was a roller coaster of a season for the Kentucky Wildcats, but now that the Big Dance has arrived, nothing matters except what happens over the next few weeks.

After sweating out their seeding to the final hour, the Cats were placed in what most believe to be a favorable situation in the South Region.

For their first match-up in Pittsburgh, UK will face 13-seeded Oakland from the Horizon League in a game where they’re pegged as 13.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ahead of the first-round contest, both head coaches have begun to comment on their teams’ preparation and mindset for Thursday’s clash.

John Calipari noted the hybrid zone that the Golden Grizzlies will play and also made mention of his longtime friendship with the opposing coach.

Kampe has been coaching Oakland since 1984 and is one of the most experienced head coaches you’ll see roaming the sidelines.

It may surprise you that he seemingly was in favor of seeing his team set to take the floor against a lethal offense like Kentucky’s.

“For me, this was the best matchup I think we could get as we were trying to figure it all out,” Kampe said on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket.

While the quote itself may come off as cocky, it’s not that Kampe is confident in beating Kentucky. He’s really excited about playing on the biggest stage possible with what likely will be the biggest spotlight there will be on Tuesday.

“One is this is primetime (slot). We get to play at 7 o’clock on CBS with the A-team on the telecast. All that stuff,” Kampe said. “That’s what you want when you’re in this. You want your kids to have a chance to be in the spotlight. That was No. 1.

“No. 2, you got maybe the biggest blue blood of them all. I think the guy in East Lansing (Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo) is the best coach in the country, but Cal is right there with him.”

It’s uncertain whether Oakland’s defensive style will be able to disrupt UK’s offensive capabilities, but they’re not the only ones tasked with slowing down scorers.

The Golden Grizzlies have Horizon player of the year in Trey Townsend, who averaged 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The junior forward played in all 34 games this season and will be fresh off an impressive 38-point performance in the conference championship.

It’s not only Townsend who would give head Coach Kampe confidence coming into their matchup with Kentucky; he also has sharpshooters to rely on.

Senior sniper Jack Gohlke has hoisted a jaw-dropping 327 3-point field goal attempts this season, making 121 of them for a 37% rate.

We’ll all be on pins and needles waiting to see what version of the Cats show up on Thursday night and beyond.

Go Cats!