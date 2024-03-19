Barack Obama picks UK to make it back to the Final Four while on John Calipari’s podcast

With the first round of NCAA Tournament games set to begin on Thursday, many people are creating their brackets to see who will win the National Championship in their bracket.

Former President Barack Obama was a recent guest on John Calipari’s Ways to Win podcast. The show is hosted by Calipari and Craig Robinson, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. It is about how Calipari and Robinson will use their on-court wisdom to solve off-court problems.

In this episode, Obama discussed his picks and why he has each team making it as far as he did. Obama has the Kentucky Wildcats making it all the way to the NCAA Championship game but falling to the No. 1 overall seed, the UConn Huskies.

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

Hopefully, Obama is right about the Cats making the Final Four for the first time since 2015 but wrong about losing in the title game to UConn, as this team seemingly has the potential to bring banner No. 9 home to Kentucky.

If you are interested in listening to the podcast, you can click the link here or tune in below.

