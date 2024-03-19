Will Kentucky make it to the Sweet 16?

Greetings BBN.

The big one is finally here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will begin what they hope will be a long NCAA Tournament journey on Thursday against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

If the Cats are able to win that one, they’ll face the winner of the Texas A&M vs. NC State matchup in Saturday’s action.

For this week’s Kentucky Reacts, we’re keeping it simple. Will Kentucky win those two games and advance to the Sweet 16? We already know history is against the Cats making it that far if they don’t improve on the defensive end.

Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

