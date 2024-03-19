Tuesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard wins National Freshman of the Year Award

Kentucky Basketball star Reed Sheppard has really shot up the ranks in his first season of college basketball. He entered the year as the 79th-ranked recruit but ended the year as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s National Freshman Player of the Year.

Reed Sheppard of @KentuckyMBB wins 2024 Wayman Tisdale Award as our National Freshman Player of the Year

In addition to this recognition, he was also named SEC Freshman of the Year and received Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Sheppard has been extraordinary all season for the Wildcats, helping lead the team to a 23-8 record in the regular season. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Not only is he incredibly well-rounded, but Sheppard is also efficient with the basketball.

The UK guard made 54% of his field goal attempts and was mightily impressive (52%) from behind the three-point arc.

It’s just the third time in program history that a Kentucky player has won the award, with the previous two being John Wall (2010) and Anthony Davis (2012). Both of those players were No. 1 overall picks in the NBA draft and went on to appear in multiple NBA All-Star games.

Sheppard is the first player in program history to win the award while primarily coming off of the bench, starting in just five of his 32 games played this season.

If the Wildcats are to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Sheppard’s performance will likely have a lot to do with it.

Work still to be done. Victory is earned .

Coming off a weekend sweep of No. 25 Georgia.

Kentucky Football Begins Spring Practice on Tuesday – UK Athletics

After a school-record eighth consecutive bowl game appearance in 2023, the Kentucky football team begins spring practice on Tuesday.

