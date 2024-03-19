Rob Dillingham partners with Kim Kardashian and SKIMS

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially gearing up for the 2024 NCAA Tournament this week. They are set to take on Oakland in the first round on Thursday.

As the team gears up for the game, Kentucky freshman guard Rob Dillingham has officially announced a new deal.

With the new NIL world, Dillingham has partnered with Kim Kardashian and SKIMS.

Dillingham is one of six college basketball players, SKIM March All-Stars, to join Kim and her brand.

Dillingham is joined by Paxson Wojcik (UNC), Jared McCain (Duke), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Caleb Love (Arizona), and Donovan Clingan (UConn).

SKIMS partnered with SLAM for this line of clothing and SLAM wrote, “These college stars don’t just have next, but right now. If Gen Z is the most online generation, then this group of hoopers are more like Generation Cool. They’re innovative. Stylish. Unapologetically themselves on and off the court.”

Kim Kardashian even shared the new line of clothing featuring the college stars on her Instagram as well.

Dillingham continues to bring in the national attention and has become a well-known star for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The new line will officially drop just before the first game of the tournament on Thursday at 12 PM ET.