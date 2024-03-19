Jay Bilas picks every game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting geared up for their Round-of-64 matchup on Thursday night when they face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Kentucky is a trendy pick to make a deep run this postseason, and it’s clear why. They have the talent and have an ELITE offense.

The only problem? Their defense, which history suggests must improve just for the Cats to reach the second weekend.

Despite that fact, many national media outlets covering college basketball are expecting big things from the Cats this March. One of those guys is ESPN’s Jay Bilas.

The former Duke Blue Devils star and ESPN’s face of the sport has Kentucky making a run to the Elite Eight and coming up just short of the Houston Cougars for a Final Four berth.

Overall, here is what Bilas had to say about the Cats entering the Big Dance.

“Kentucky is Final Four good. The defense has been the only issue, but the Wildcats have improved, especially as the big guys have been healthy and available. Earlier in the season, I said that Kentucky’s offense was national championship good, but the defense was on the bubble,” writes Bilas.

“Now Kentucky’s defense is firmly in the field. Kentucky scores easily and is one of the best transition-scoring teams in the country. This team is fueled by its guards. Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and DJ Wagner do most of the scoring and are the speed of the team. Sheppard is the best player, leading the team in 3-point field goals, 3-point percentage, assists, and steals. Reeves is the target of opposing defenses, as he can go off for 30 or more in any game. Plus, Reeves is consistent. If Kentucky defends and rebounds, this is the fastest team in America, end-to-end.”

His X-factor for Kentucky? Tre Mitchell.

The senior forward has struggled since coming back from injury at the end of the regular season, but earlier this year he was arguably the most important player to this young Kentucky team. If that comes to fruition again, this team becomes much scarier to opponents.

As to whether or not the Golden Grizzlies can pull off the shocker, Bilas says they have a ‘mild’ chance of upsetting Kentucky.

In the Round of 32, Bilas has Kentucky facing the Texas Tech Red Raiders after taking down NC State. That’s another game Bilas sees the Wildcats winning if it comes to fruition.

“Texas Tech is more balanced between offense and defense, but Kentucky is far more effective on the offensive end. Kentucky should win this game,” Bilas wrote.

In the Sweet 16, Bilas has Marquette on deck following wins over Western Kentucky and Florida in the opening weekend. The big X-factor for that potential Wildcats vs. Golden Eagles matchup is star Tyler Kolek, who suffered an oblique injury against Providence on Feb. 28th and has not played ever since.

If Kolek is healthy, Bilas likes Marquette. But with status in doubt, Bilas is siding with the Wildcats.

“If Kolek is truly healthy, I would be reluctant to go with the Wildcats. But if Kolek is at all compromised, I like Kentucky here.”

For what it’s worth, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said Tuesday that the plan is for Kolek to play against Western Kentucky on Friday.

“The plan is for him to play,” Smart told the Milwaukee Journal. “But he’s got to go through a progression this week. And so once we get back on the practice court, we’ll be able to continue that progression.”

If the Cats make it past Marquette, awaiting them is 1-seed Houston, who scored wins over Longwood, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin to make it this far.

In this potential Elite Eight matchup, Bilas is giving a slight edge to the Cougars.

“Look, the Cougars took a beating against Iowa State, and Kentucky is the better offensive team. But Houston is so good defensively and on the glass, I am going with the Cougars. I would suggest going with your heart here. If it bleeds blue, go blue.”

I don’t know about you all, but I’m pumped for this Tournament. Let’s get rolling.

Go Cats!