Prediction roundup for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting their preparation for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday night, which will kick off both teams' hopeful NCAA Tournament runs.

Unfortunately, this will be the final game of the tourney for one of these teams, and everyone in the BBN is hoping it’s not the Cats.

Heading into the tournament, the Cats have one of the wilder resumes. They have knocked off teams like North Carolina, Auburn, and Tennessee. They also have losses to UNC-Wilmington and LSU. What does all of that mean? Well, mostly any given game could be a coin flip.

Despite this, the Cats are a trendy pick to make a run this March as they got placed in the South Region, which features several teams that play similar styles to the UK. Because of that fact, many across the national college basketball landscape are predicting a lengthy March run for this electric Kentucky team.

Led by Antonio Reeves on the offensive end of the court, the Cats will be playing in a bracket that features a lot of quick offenses and porous defenses. The perfect recipe for this Kentucky team throughout the season.

Need an example? Look at what this team did to Alabama at Rupp Arena.

Now, that doesn’t mean this team couldn’t lay an egg in one matchup, but it does mean we should like their chances.

With all of that being said, let’s dive into some predictions for the Cats heading into this year's NCAA Tournament: