Kentucky makes good program history as a result of the SEC Tournament

Kentucky Basketball has had a roller coaster of a season going into the NCAA Tournament, but it was good enough for them to get the No. 3-seed in the South Region. They will face off against the No. 14-seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday at 7:10 pm ET on CBS.

Throughout the season, Kentucky had its ups and downs, including losing three straight home games for the first time since 1966, which had never occurred at Rupp Arena until this year.

Kentucky also had some good wins, including North Carolina (neutral), Florida (away), Auburn (away), Alabama (home), and Tennessee (away).

Those big wins helped Kentucky move to a No. 3-seed in the Big Dance. It also helped to make program history after the SEC Tournament wrapped up on Sunday evening.

Auburn beat Florida in the SEC Championship game on Sunday, while Tennessee won the league’s regular-season title.

What do Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee have all in common?

They all lost to Kentucky on their home court, which made a bit of history for John Calipari’s program, according to Corey Price.

For the first time ever, Kentucky won true road games against the outright regular season SEC champions and both teams that played in the SEC Tournament championship game in the same season — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 17, 2024

Although Kentucky did not go far in the SEC Tournament and had a history-making defeat to Texas A&M, it just shows that this team can win big games away from Rupp Arena.

And while the games will be held on neutral courts in the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky fans will travel and likely make a huge difference.

Can this Kentucky team take advantage is a whole other question.