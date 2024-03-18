Liam McNeeley contacted by Kentucky after decommitting from Indiana

The NCAA Tournament may be here, but recruiting never stops for the Kentucky Wildcats.

With Kentucky likely losing most of its roster heading into the 2023-24 season, John Calipari has a lot of work on his hands to rebuild this roster.

It just so happens that one of the top recruits in the class of 2024 is available after 5-star forward Liam McNeeley recently decommitted from the Indiana Hoosiers. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound McDonald’s All-American is ranked 15th overall by 247 Sports Composite and plays at Montverde Academy in Florida.

According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Kentucky is among the schools to contact McNeeley since he became available. Other schools to reach out include the Kansas Jayhawks, UConn Huskies, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, and Florida Gators. Kansas was the runner-up when McNeeley committed to Indiana. Since going back on the market, Kansas has been the perceived favorite, but that hasn’t stopped Coach Cal from checking in.

The plan is for McNeeley to focus on the Chipotle Nationals as he looks to lead Montverde to a high school national championship in April and then potentially visit schools afterward. So even if Kentucky makes a serious push, we’re still weeks away from things getting kicked into the next gear.

Go here for a scouting report on McNeeley via 247’s Brandon Jenkins, who describes the big man as “one of the most consistently productive and reliable basketball players in the class.”

