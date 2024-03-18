How recent history is against Kentucky (and Alabama) making the Sweet 16

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kentucky Basketball is one of the more volatile teams in America.

It feels like some version of that sentence has been uttered for months now. We got a great example of this in December when Kentucky lost at home to a UNC Wilmington team that finished 21-10 overall, fourth in the Coastal Athletic Association, and was ousted in the first round of the CAA Tournament. But just two weeks later, Kentucky scored a neutral-court win over a North Carolina team that went 27-7 and earned a 1-seed in the Big Dance.

That kind of volatility persisted in SEC play, highlighted by Kentucky’s win at then-No. 4 Tennessee — likely costing the Vols that 1-seed UNC ended up getting — only to get manhandled by a bubble Texas A&M team in the SEC Tournament. No team that lost its first conference tournament game has ever won the NCAA Tournament, so history is already against Kentucky winning it all.

While many have stayed on the ‘Kentucky can win it all’ bandwagon throughout the season, KenPom has never been quite as high on the Cats. The advanced analytics service currently has them ranked 19th overall in college basketball, largely due to their 108th-ranked defensive efficiency compared to their fifth-overall ranking in offensive efficiency.

Why is that notable? Since 2004, no team with a KenPom defensive efficiency outside the top 100 and offensive efficiency inside the top 10 made it to the Sweet 16, according to Cody Mitchell on Twitter.

Since 2004, no team has made it to the Sweet 16 with a top 10 KenPom Offense & a Defense outside of the top 100. Two teams fit the criteria this year



Alabama (2nd in Offense, 112th in Defense)

Kentucky (5th in Offense, 108th in Defense) — Cody Mitchell (@CMitchellHoops) March 18, 2024

The last team to do so was the Chris Paul-led Wake Forest team that fell to St. Joe’s in the Sweet 16. Those Demon Deacons had a similar KenPom profile as Kentucky, ranking first in offensive efficiency and 102nd in defensive efficiency.

Some will point to last year’s Miami team as a team to buck that trend, but the Canes barely missed the cut line, finishing 99th in defensive efficiency while sporting the sixth-best offensive efficiency.

Of course, a few good defensive performances this week ‘could’ push Kentucky into the top 100. If anything, this nugget is yet another example of why, despite such a high-powered offense, Kentucky’s defense must improve to make a meaningful run in the NCAA Tournament.

Or else, we’ll be looking at another first-weekend exit for John Calipari, who hasn’t been to a Sweet 16 since the 2018-19 season.