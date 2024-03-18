John Calipari and Wildcats react to NCAA Tournament reveal

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially dancing!

On Selection Sunday, the Wildcats were tabbed a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region. They’ll now turn their eyes to 14-seed Oakland in Thursday’s Round of 64 action. Other notable teams in the region include 1-seed Houston, 2-seed Marquette, 4-seed Duke, 5-seed Wisconsin, and 15-seed Western Kentucky.

It’s been a fun ride for the Cats so far, but now that it’s do-or-die time, they have to play every game like it's their last. Or else, it will be.

After the big reveal, head coach John Calipari and select players spoke about the Big Dance. Here is a recap of what they had to say, as well as their reaction to learning their NCAA Tournament fate, courtesy of UK Athletics.

