Travis Perry named Kentucky Mr. Basketball

The 2024 Kentucky Mr. Basketball Award has been revealed as the KHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is just around the corner.

For the second year in a row, a Kentucky Wildcats commit was crowned Mr. Basketball. Lyon County’s Travis Perry was named this year’s winner.

Perry was crowned alongside Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe, who was named Miss Kentucky Basketball.

Perry has officially become the 21st future Wildcat to earn Kentucky Mr. Basketball.

The newest Mr. Basketball has been dominant at Lyon County, leading his team to three straight 2nd Region titles.

Perry is determined to bring home a State Championship and will look to make that happen this upcoming week. He is officially the all-time leading scorer in the state of Kentucky with 5,393 points scored.

Lyon County is set to tip off their Sweet 16 play on Wednesday against Ashland Blazer at the one and only Rupp Arena.

Congrats to Perry on bringing home such a prestigious accolade!