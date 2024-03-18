Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings

When Kentucky Basketball lost to Texas A&M on Friday, it marked the second consecutive season that the Wildcats failed to win a game in the SEC Tournament. They never really had any control over their loss to the Aggies and appeared to take quite a few steps back with the loss.

But Sunday’s selection committee didn’t seem to see it that way.

Kentucky came into the weekend as a projected 3-seed, and many national analysts believed the loss to A&M would move them back to a 4-seed. However, when the selection committee made their decision on Sunday, Kentucky was placed as the 3-seed in the South Region.

Kentucky will open the first round against Oakland on Thursday. The Wildcats are 13.5-point favorites, with ESPN’s Basketball Power Index giving them an 89.1% chance to win. The game is being played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

If the Wildcats are able to advance past Oakland, they’ll play the winner of 6-seed Texas Tech and 11-seed NC State on Saturday. A full bracket can be found here.

The selection committee recognized Kentucky as the No. 11 overall team in their final rankings. Tennessee (No. 5 overall) was the only SEC team ranked above the Wildcats.

Auburn (No. 15), Alabama (No. 16), South Carolina (No. 24), and Florida (No. 25) were the four other SEC teams ranked in the top-25.

Looking at the analytics, Kentucky enters the Big Dance ranked No. 18 in NET, No. 19 in KenPom, No. 25 at BartTorvik, and No. 14 at DRatings.

Let us know where you think the Kentucky Wildcats should be ranked in this week’s AP Top-25 and how they’ll fare in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tweet of the Day

Dillingham looking dialed in.

Headlines

Kentucky Selected for Record 61st NCAA Tournament – UK Athletics

Kentucky is set to play Oakland for the first time in program history although UK is 12-0 all-time vs. teams from the Horizon League.

John Calipari goes ‘way back’ with Oakland HC Greg Kampe: ‘He’s a great coach.’ - KSR

The head coach of Kentucky’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup, Oakland’s Greg Kampe, is a longtime friend of John Calipari’s.

Kentucky Sweeps No. 25 Georgia in Run-Rule Victory – UK Athletics

Ryan Nicholson homered twice, Emilien Pitre homered and doubled and Mason Moore was electric on the mound as Kentucky scored a run-rule 12-2 seven-inning victory to sweep No. 25 Georgia.

March Madness 2024: Dick Vitale makes Final Four picks, selects Kentucky as national champion - Cats Pause

The college basketball legend has spoken.

Could Rob Dillingham be a Future NBA All-Star? - Vaught’s Views

He’s an incredible scorer.

UConn, Houston, Purdue, North Carolina secure No. 1 seeds - ESPN

Which teams are in your final four?

PHOTOS – Kentucky Softball Trumps Columbia - Vaught’s Views

4-1 record in the John Cropp Classic.

Scheffler repeats at Players after Clark lip-out on 18 - ESPN

Intense finish.

Jay Wright believes ‘Cats will make it to 2nd weekend - KSR

For Calipari’s sake, let’s hope he’s right.

March Madness bracket, tournament seeds & more - CBS Sports

A complete breakdown here.

CBS analyst Clark Kellogg picks Kentucky to make Final Four - KSR

Surprised?

