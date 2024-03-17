 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Kentucky vs. Oakland

Filed under:

John Calipari and Greg Kampe discuss their coaching relationship

Kentucky is set to take on Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Texas A&amp;M vs Kentucky Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set with another Selection Sunday show in the rearview mirror.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the 3-seed in the South Region, the same as Houston (No. 1 seed), Marquette (No. 2-seed), Duke (No. 4-seed), and even Western Kentucky (No. 15-seed).

The Cats will face Oakland (the No. 14-seed) in the first round of the Tournament on Thursday.

The Golden Grizzlies hold a 23-11 overall record this season and are winners of the Horizon League.

Oakland is led by head coach Greg Kampe, a coach whom John Calipari has a good relationship with.

“We go way back. He is not a good coach. He is a great coach.”

Calipari went on saying, “It’s funny, I watched their championship game because it was Greg Kampe. I watched the second half, and they won, and I was cheering.”

Kentucky’s head coach then went into a quick breakdown on Oakland.

“He (Kampe) does a good job. He has good players... He is good at what he does, and he (Kampe) could be coaching anywhere.”

We will see how Kentucky does this year in the NCAA Tournament after multiple disappointing trips in the past few years.

It starts with Coach Kampe and Oakland on Thursday.

Below, you can hear what Kampe had to say about facing one of his coaching pals.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff for our readers, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...