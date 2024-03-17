John Calipari and Greg Kampe discuss their coaching relationship

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set with another Selection Sunday show in the rearview mirror.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the 3-seed in the South Region, the same as Houston (No. 1 seed), Marquette (No. 2-seed), Duke (No. 4-seed), and even Western Kentucky (No. 15-seed).

The Cats will face Oakland (the No. 14-seed) in the first round of the Tournament on Thursday.

The Golden Grizzlies hold a 23-11 overall record this season and are winners of the Horizon League.

Oakland is led by head coach Greg Kampe, a coach whom John Calipari has a good relationship with.

#3 @KentuckyMBB will face #14 Oakland on Thursday in Pittsburgh. John Calipari watched the Horizon League Championship to cheer on his friend Greg Kampe's team. He will now face them in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/Zc6ELkkyiv — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) March 18, 2024

“We go way back. He is not a good coach. He is a great coach.”

Calipari went on saying, “It’s funny, I watched their championship game because it was Greg Kampe. I watched the second half, and they won, and I was cheering.”

Kentucky’s head coach then went into a quick breakdown on Oakland.

“He (Kampe) does a good job. He has good players... He is good at what he does, and he (Kampe) could be coaching anywhere.”

We will see how Kentucky does this year in the NCAA Tournament after multiple disappointing trips in the past few years.

It starts with Coach Kampe and Oakland on Thursday.

Below, you can hear what Kampe had to say about facing one of his coaching pals.

Greg @KampeOU and John Calipari are close friends. This week via text they were joking about playing each other. Kampe said playing against a friend is sad.



"They don't want me to get beat and I don't want them to get beat. I just want to play against someone I don't know!" pic.twitter.com/bkiMQfTNCE — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 18, 2024

Greg Kampe’s cell phone — with a back-and-forth, including John Calipari being the first person (of 1,000 or so) to text Kampe after the Horizon League title. pic.twitter.com/k3gtR3RsUK — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) March 17, 2024

