Dick Vitale picks Kentucky to win it all

Selection Sunday is over, and the NCAA announced where which team will be playing in each region.

Many fans were nervous that Kentucky Basketball would get a 4-seed after losing to Texas A&M in their first game of the SEC Tournament. Luckily, that did not happen, and the Cats also avoided UConn in their region.

Now, it is time for fans and analysts to start making their predictions on who will win it all. If Kentucky does, it would be returning No. 9 to Lexington.

Shortly after Selection Sunday was over, college basketball legend and ESPN analyst Dick Vitale quickly went on Twitter to make his Final Four and National Championship predictions.

Vitale is high on the Kentucky Wildcats. He has them going to the Final Four, where they would face off against the Tennessee Volunteers. Vitale believes Kentucky will defeat Tennessee and face off against the reigning National Championship, the UConn Huskies.

Here is my VBDI ‘s FINAL 4 & my NATIONAL CHAMP BABY !

KENTUCKY to WIN it ALL! @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/DAdshGArFM — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 17, 2024

Vitale believes the Wildcats will be able to upset the Huskies and get some semblance of revenge after losing in the 2010-11 season in the Final Four and also in the 2013-14 season when they lost to UConn in the NCAA Championship Game.

Kentucky fans would rejoice if they get a shot at No. 9, and being in the South Region, they will have a real chance to compete for it this year.