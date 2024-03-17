John Calipari gives hilarious response to Jay Wright about Kentucky ‘defense’

The Kentucky Wildcats locked down a 3-seed for this year's NCAA Tournament. They will head to Pittsburgh this week for a matchup with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

It was a decent matchup for the Cats and a good draw overall in the South Region. It also caused some laughs, as John Calipari gave a great response to Jay Wright during today’s Selection Show on CBS.

When Kentucky’s name was revealed, Jay Wright mentioned how usually Calipari and his teams are defensive-minded, but this year the Hall-of-Fame coach has made a switch.

As usual, the Kentucky team was watching the show at Coach Cal’s home with some local media surrounding, and according to Ben Roberts of The Herald-Leader, that comment led to this response from the UK head coach:

“No! I just got no defenders!”

Jay Wright says on CBS that John Calipari has always been known as a defensive coach, but he switched it up this season and is relying more on offense.



Calipari smiles as he watches:



"No! I just got no defenders!" he says.

Obviously, this is a joke from John Calipari, as his team has shown flashes of playing good defense throughout the regular season. Look at the Auburn game, the matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville, or even the shutdown of Alabama for 35 minutes at Rupp. They have shown they can do it, but they have also shown they could give up 100 points to incredibly weak offenses.

It should be a fun one on Thursday. Let’s just hope this team comes prepared to lock down a solid Golden Grizzlies offense.